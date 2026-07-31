Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have strongly criticized the Centre over police action and subsequent FIRs against students who participated in the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday hit out at the Centre over police action against protesting students during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march, alleging that the government used force against protesting youth and later filed FIRs and detained them despite an assurance that no action would be taken against them.

Kharge urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, saying, "If there's even a shred of shame left, get Amit Shah's resignation."

Kharge Accuses Govt of 'Revenge' After Protest Withdrawal

In a post on X, Kharge said, "@narendramodi ji, ten days ago, your government suppressed the youth with batons-Pellet Guns." He alleged that action was initiated against the students after they called off their protest. "When the students withdrew their movement, now you're filing FIRs against them out of a sense of revenge, forcibly detaining them. The youth withdrew the movement on the condition that no action would be taken against them, and now your governments have gone back on their own word," Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha, said.

.@narendramodi जी, 10 दिन पहले, आपकी सरकार ने युवाओं का लाठी-डंडे-Pellet Gun से दमन किया। जब छात्रों ने अपना आंदोलन वापस ले लिया तो अब आप बदले की भावना से उनपर FIR करवा रहें हैं, जबरन हिरासत में ले रहें हैं। युवाओं ने आंदोलन इस शर्त पर वापिस लिया कि उनपर कार्रवाई नहीं होगी,… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 31, 2026

Alleges Social Media Censorship

The Congress chief also alleged that social media accounts of protesting youth were being blocked. "You're getting the youth's social media accounts blocked, and girls are being doxxed. The arrogance is such that Home Minister Amit Shah didn't even set foot in the Parliament House, kept fearing to give a statement on accountability," he said.

Kharge further criticised the government, saying, "Now these won't work as Face-Saving, Image Protection tactics anymore; the youth already knows your truth."

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Govt of Silencing 'Gen Z'

LoP Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi also intensified his attack on PM Modi and Amit Shah, alleging that the Government was trying to silence Gen Z by filing FIRs and taking down social media accounts.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "PM Modi and Amit Shah you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence." "First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts," he added.

The Congress leader further said, "You are India's past. Be careful about how you treat India's future."

On Thursday, the Congress MP demanded an independent Supreme Court-monitored high-powered committee to investigate the alleged police action against student protesters. He called for an impartial probe into the alleged use of force against students during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. (ANI)