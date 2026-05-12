A woman in Kanpur created a huge scene by climbing a mobile tower inside a police office compound. She was demanding that her husband be released from jail. After hours of drama, the police had no choice but to bring her husband to the location, only then did she agree to come down.

Kanpur News: Things got really tense for the Kanpur police on Tuesday when a woman climbed a mobile tower right inside the police office compound, demanding her husband's release. This high-voltage drama went on for hours and created a major stir in the area. The woman kept shouting from the tower that she would only come down if her husband was brought in front of her. The situation became so tricky that the police finally had to get permission from the court to bring her husband, who is in jail, to the spot.

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The moment she saw her husband, the woman burst into tears and climbed down. As soon as she was on the ground, she hugged him and started crying. A huge crowd had gathered to watch the whole thing unfold.

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Started creating a ruckus after climbing the tower

The incident happened at the Kanpur Police Office complex. According to reports, the woman was furious about her husband's arrest and wanted him freed. She suddenly climbed the mobile tower in the compound and started warning the police from the top. She made it clear she wouldn't come down until they brought her husband.

Seeing the woman on the tower, the police department went into a tizzy. Cops from several police stations and senior administrative officers rushed to the scene. They spent hours trying to convince her to come down, but she refused to budge.

Husband brought after getting court's permission

Seeing the situation getting out of hand, police officers followed the legal process and brought her husband to the spot after getting the court's permission. As soon as the woman saw her husband standing below, she calmed down and slowly made her way down the tower. After coming down, she went straight to her husband and hugged him, crying. Everyone at the scene heaved a sigh of relief, as there was a fear that she might take a drastic step.

Husband is booked under the POCSO Act

Additional Police Commissioner Vipin Tada explained that the woman's husband has a case filed against him by his own mother. He is facing serious charges, including the POCSO Act, and is currently in jail. He said the police's main priority was to get the woman down safely. That's why they brought the accused to the spot for a short while after getting legal permission. This helped normalise the situation.

High-voltage drama lasted for hours

During the entire incident, a large crowd gathered outside the police office complex. Many people were seen making videos on their mobile phones. Videos of the incident also started going viral on social media. People started comparing it to the famous scene from the movie ‘Sholay’, where Dharmendra climbs a water tank. However, police officials said the woman was under mental stress and getting her down safely was their biggest challenge.

Case goes viral on social media

This Kanpur incident is now a hot topic of discussion on social media. Some people are talking about understanding the woman's emotions, while others are raising questions about law and order and security. For now, the police are investigating the whole matter.

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