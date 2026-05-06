In Kanpur, a gang targeting women via auto rides was busted under Operation Trinetra. Three accused were arrested, and stolen cash and jewellery worth ₹5 lakh were recovered after a CCTV-led investigation.

UP Crime News: A very clever gang that targeted and robbed women in Kanpur has finally been caught. These guys were so smooth that their victims often didn't even realise they had been robbed until much later. But the police's ‘Operation Trinetra’ has now exposed their entire setup.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Auto Ride Was a Trap, Not a Ride

The investigation revealed that the gang would pick up women passengers in their auto. Then, when the moment was right, they would steal cash and valuables from the women's bags. The most shocking part of this whole thing was that the auto driver himself was a part of the gang. So, the very auto that women thought was a safe ride was actually a trap set for them.

One Complaint Uncovered the Whole Network

The case blew open when a woman filed a complaint that her bag was robbed during an auto ride. She lost ₹25,000 in cash, a pair of earrings, and rings. At first, it looked like a routine theft case. But when the police started digging deeper, they uncovered a much larger, organised gang.

Also read: Karnataka Shocker: Husband-Wife Dispute Over Cooking Sparks Brutal Family Brawl in Raichur

‘Operation Trinetra’ Was the Game-Changer

Under ‘Operation Trinetra’, the police team went through footage from over 500 CCTV cameras. They also used technical analysis and surveillance to track the culprits. This digital investigation played a huge role in tracking the gang's movements and finally led the police right to them.

Three Members Arrested, Many Cases Solved

The Naubasta police station has arrested three members of this gang. During questioning, they admitted that they had been targeting women for a long time and had carried out many such robberies. According to the police, the gang was very well-planned. They would change their location immediately after each crime, which made them very difficult to catch.

₹5 Lakh Worth of Goods Recovered, Even a Scooty

The police have recovered all the stolen items from the accused. This includes cash, jewellery, and other valuables, with a total value of around ₹5 lakh. What's more, the police also seized an Activa scooty that the gang had bought with the stolen money. They used this scooty for their other activities.

Speaking on the case, Deependra Nath Chaudhary said that the gang was busted thanks to the continuous monitoring and technical investigation under Operation Trinetra. He urged people, especially women passengers, to be alert while using public transport and to report any suspicious activity to the police immediately.

How Tech and Alertness Broke a Crime Network

This action by the Kanpur police proves that no matter how clever a criminal is, they can't hide from technology and a thorough investigation for long. However, this incident is also a warning. It shows how criminals can use everyday things, like an auto ride, to commit major crimes. In such a situation, being aware and alert is our best defence.

Also read: Belagavi Crime: Man Stabs Mother-in-Law After Argument Over Video Call, Arrested by Police