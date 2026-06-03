Congress MP Anto Antony attended DK Shivakumar's swearing-in as Karnataka CM, calling it a proud moment. He praised Shivakumar as a dynamic leader, expressing hope his tenure will strengthen governance and accelerate development in the state.

Anto Antony Hails 'Dynamic' Leader

Congress MP Anto Antony on Tuesday arrived in Bengaluru to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and described the occasion as a proud moment for the party. Speaking to reporters, Antony praised Shivakumar's contribution to the Congress and expressed confidence in his leadership. Expressing confidence in the Chief Minister designate, the Congress MP said Shivakumar had provided strong leadership to the party over the years. "I have come from Keralam to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of DK Shivakumar. It is a proud moment. He is a dynamic leader who has contributed immensely to the Congress party, and the time has come for his contributions to be recognised. We are very confident about his leadership. DK Shivakumar is a dynamic and towering leader who has provided strong leadership to the party," said Antony.

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Responding to comparisons with former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Antony said leadership transitions are a natural part of the democratic process and that the present moment signifies a time for change. He further expressed hope that Shivakumar's tenure would strengthen governance and accelerate the pace of development in Karnataka. "Leadership transitions are a natural part of democracy, and the present moment marks a time for change. I am hopeful that DK Shivakumar's tenure will further strengthen governance and accelerate development in Karnataka," he added.

DK Shivakumar: The Rise of a Troubleshooter

After decades of political manoeuvring, crisis management, and strengthening the Congress organisation in Karnataka, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as Chief Minister after being elected as the Congress Legislative Party leader. An eight-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Shivakumar--often described as the party's "troubleshooter"--rose through the ranks with a strong grassroots base and a reputation for handling political crises. His close ties with senior Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, strengthened his claim to the top post after a prolonged internal leadership discussion.

Early Life and Political Journey

Born on May 15, 1962, in Kanakapura, Shivakumar entered politics as a student leader in the 1980s. After an initial setback in 1985, he won his first Assembly election in 1989 at the age of 27 and went on to secure eight consecutive wins, building a strong base in Vokkaliga-dominated regions.

A Strategist for the Party

Known for his organisational skills, he has played key roles in safeguarding Congress governments in the past, including during the 2002 Maharashtra political crisis and the 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections. He has also been instrumental in party strategy in Karnataka, including the 2023 Assembly election victory.

Career Highs and Controversies

Shivakumar has served as KPCC president since 2020 and was Deputy Chief Minister in the previous government. His career has also seen controversies, including multiple investigations by central agencies and a brief incarceration in 2019, though these did not derail his political rise.

A close confidante of the Gandhi family, Shivakumar is set to formally assume office as Karnataka's Chief Minister, marking a key leadership transition in the state.