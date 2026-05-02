A fire broke out at a factory in Kanpur's Rakhi Mandi area on Friday night. Multiple fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Officials confirmed that the fire has been almost completely extinguished and there were no casualties or injuries.

A fire broke out at a factory in the Rakhi Mandi area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday night, officials said. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations were launched immediately.

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Fire Official Details Response

Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer Deepak Sharma said the department received information about the blaze through the control room, following which multiple fire vehicles from nearby stations were deployed to contain the situation. "We received information through the control room that in the Rakhi Mandi area, there's an industry. A massive fire broke out on the ground and first floors, threatening to engulf the surrounding industry. Considering the sensitivity of the area, six to seven vehicles were sent to the scene from nearby fire stations," he said.

No Casualties Reported

He added that firefighting teams approached the site from three directions, with priority given to evacuating people from the premises. "Our team deployed fire brigades from three sides, and the primary goal was to evacuate people. We have almost completely extinguished the fire to a large extent...There are no injuries, no casualties. The entire operation is in complete safe mode... Currently, 7 to 8 vehicles are on the spot," Sharma said.

Further investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. (ANI)