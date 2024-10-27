Kanpur: Woman killed by gym trainer, body found near bureaucrat's home after 4 months

Four months after her alleged murder, a woman's body was discovered near the Kanpur DM's bungalow. The accused, a gym trainer, confessed to burying the businessman's wife after an altercation.

First Published Oct 27, 2024, 10:09 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 27, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

 A woman's body was retrieved from near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow, four months after she was allegedly murdered. During police interrogation, the accused Vimal Soni, a gym trainer in the Green Park neighborhood, admitted to burying the businessman's wife's body in a neighborhood that has bungalows designated for public servants. The man, a resident of Kanpur's Raipurwa locality, informed the police about the spot from where the body was found after digging the ground.  According to the police, Ekta Gupta went missing on June 24, following which a missing case was filed on the complaint of her husband.

The woman's husband Rahul Gupta earlier accused the trainer, Vimal Soni, of kidnapping her by giving her intoxicants mixed in protein shake. Police had scanned CCTV cameras in railway stations, bus stands and hotels while searching for them in June. 

Also Read | Caught on camera: 17-year-old JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Delhi, leaves heartfelt note (WATCH)

Reporters were informed by DCP (North Kanpur) Shravan Kumar Singh that the woman was reportedly furious over the man's wedding being finalized. After 20 days, she returned to the gym on the day of the crime, and the two of them got into the car to talk. After a fight broke out, he struck her in the neck, causing her to pass out and then he killed her.

Singh claimed that because the individual did not use a cell phone, it was challenging to track him down. He further mentioned that teams were dispatched to conduct investigations in Punjab, Agra, and Pune. He went on to say that they have not yet determined if he stole the woman's jewelry.

It is worth noting that the accused was apprehended after a thorough chase by the police. Further details are awaited as the police continue to probe all possible angles in the case.

Also Read | Lucknow: Tantrik brutally thrashed for molesting 6-year-old girl, inserting finger in private parts (WATCH)

