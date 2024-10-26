Lucknow: Tantrik brutally thrashed for molesting 6-year-old girl, inserting finger in private parts (WATCH)

In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, a tantrik allegedly molested a 6-year-old girl sparking a massive outburst among people of Mohanlalganj village.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Maikulal Rawat, went to the village's fields to check on the paddy cultivation on Friday afternoon. A woman working in the field is said to have requested the tantrik to drop her 6-year-old daughter home.

Reports further stated that Rawat then lured the girl with samosas and took her to his hut in the outskirts of the village. The tantrik reportedly molested the child and is said to have inserted his finger in her private parts.

The girl reportedly started crying loudly, which led to the tantrik flee from his place. Following which, the girl is said to have reached the field crying and told her parents what she had endured. Enraged at the tantrik's act, the girl's parents reached Rawat's hut but he was nowhere to be found.

Upon learning about the shocking incident, the villagers launched a search for Rawat and was soon caught by them. Outraged villagers brutally beat the tantrik with sticks for the heinous crime. The police soon arrived at the scene and took Rawat in their custody.

A video of villagers beating the accused surfaced online, fuelling further outrage among social media users.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Rawat under the POCSO Act. Reports further noted that he has a past criminal record, with one report claiming that Rawat served jail term for killing his own Guru twenty years ago in Sudauli. It is further alleged that the accused has molested many women on the pretext of exorcising them.

