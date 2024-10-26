Caught on camera: 17-year-old JEE aspirant dies by suicide in Delhi, leaves heartfelt note (WATCH)

This tragedy comes only days after another suicide involving a second-year Master's student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, highlighting ongoing mental health challenges within the academic community.

A 17-year-old girl preparing for the JEE exam died of suicide in New Delhi unable to cope with the pressure of not clearing the national entrance test for engineering colleges. The tragic incident took place in the Okhla main market area where the Class 12 aspirant jumped from the roof of a seven-story building. The police said that a suicide note was found, in which the student expressed remorse, asking her parents for forgiveness over her inability to succeed in the exam.

"Yesterday, at 11:25 hrs, a PCR call regarding a girl aged 17, jumping off the roof of the 7th floor of a building in Okhla main market was received at PS Jamia Nagar. She was preparing for JEE after clearing the 12th class. She left a suicide note citing study pressure as a reason. Proceedings under 194 BNSS are underway," the police said.

This tragedy comes only days after another suicide involving a second-year Master's student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, highlighting ongoing mental health challenges within the academic community. The 24-year-old student was from Jharkhand, and he was reportedly, a psychiatric patient, who had gone to the IIT hospital the day before the event.

A senior police officer said the call was received around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. The student's room was searched but no suicide note was found. Despite this, his medical records showed he received continued psychiatric treatment and was due for a visit with the psychiatrist on October 29.

Meanwhile, in a statement, IIT Delhi said, "The Institute is deeply saddened by the unfortunate and untimely demise of a student of MSc. The Delhi Police is investigating the unfortunate incident that took place on the campus on October 22, 2024. We express our deepest condolences to the student's family and friends. The Institute is doing everything it can to support his family in this hour of grief. IIT Delhi is fully committed to ensuring the mental and physical well-being of its students."

