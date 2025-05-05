A devastating fire in a six-storey building in Kanpur's Chaman Ganj area claimed the lives of five family members, including three children. The blaze, suspected to be caused by a short circuit, broke out on the night of May 4.

Kanpur : Five individuals trapped in a six-storey building during a massive fire that broke out on the night of May 4 in the Chaman Ganj area of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, have succumbed to their injuries, officials said on Monday.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Kanpur, Tej Bahadur Singh, the victims included a man identified as Danish, his wife and their three children.



"A total of five people have lost their lives in the fire incident, including Danish, his wife and three children. The fire has been controlled," ACP Singh said.

Earlier, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police of Central Kanpur, Rajesh Srivastava, said that the individuals were sent to the hospital to be medically examined after they were rescued from the building. However, he noted that the chance of their survival was very slim.

"Five people have been sent to the hospital; they will be medically examined. There is very little chance of their survival. The search operation is ongoing," Srivastava said.

Meanwhile, a family member of the victims of the fire said that the individuals succumbed to injuries sustained in the fire that broke out due to an expected short circuit in the building. However, no official confirmation has been reported regarding the reason for the fire.

"Fire broke out due to a short circuit in the building. Five people, including three children, have died... The incident took place between 8.30 and 8.45 pm last night," the family member told ANI.



The fire has been successfully brought under control by the fire department and further probing is being done into the matter.

More details awaited.