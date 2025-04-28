Bhawana Yadav, a 25-year-old medical graduate from Rajasthan, died after suffering severe burn injuries under mysterious circumstances in Hisar. Her mother has alleged that Bhawana was stabbed and set on fire, suggesting foul play.

Jaipur: A 25-year-old medical graduate from Rajasthan, Bhawana Yadav, who was preparing for her postgraduate medical entrance in Delhi, sustained serious burn injuries while she was in Hisar, Haryana. After being informed, her mother brought her to Jaipur for treatment, but the young doctor died on Thursday while undergoing treatment.

The details of how Bhawana, who was supposed to be in Delhi for a weekly exam, ended up in Hisar remain unclear.

Bhawana's mother, Gayatri Yadav, lodged a zero FIR in Jaipur, which has been forwarded to the Civil Lines Police Station in Hisar for further investigation.

Bhawana Yadav had completed her medical degree from the Philippines in 2023 and was preparing for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), the licensing test for medical graduates in India.

As per her mother's complaint, the 25-year-old was taking online classes while traveling to Delhi every week to attend tests. On April 21, Bhawana had gone to Delhi for an exam. She stayed with her sister, who is preparing for the Civil Services Examination. Bhawana stayed there on April 21 and 22 and completed her exams. On April 23, she called her mother, informing her that she would be returning home by the morning of April 24 — but she never came back, according to a report by the NDTV.

On April 24, a man named Umesh Yadav contacted Bhawana’s mother, informing her that the medical graduate had sustained burn injuries and was admitted to Soni Hospital in Hisar, Haryana.

Her mother immediately rushed to Hisar. However, the hospital staff could not clearly explain where Bhawana had been found or how she suffered the burns. Given the critical nature of her injuries, Bhawana was later shifted to SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

The mother alleged that her daughter had stab wounds on her abdomen and claimed that Bhawana was attacked with a sharp weapon before being set on fire, indicating it was a case of murder. She also stated that Bhawana’s laptop, mobile phone, and other valuables were missing.