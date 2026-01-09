In Kanpur, bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a retired woman in a daylight robbery. The victim was shaken but unharmed. This incident highlights a rising trend of street crime across urban India, prompting public concern over safety.

In a shocking midday incident in Kanpur’s Awas Vikas Keshavpuram area of Rawatpur, bike-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a retired woman on Thursday afternoon, police confirmed. The brazen robbery took place in broad daylight, raising concerns among locals about rising street crime and public safety in the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Kanpur police officials, the assailants approached the woman on a motorcycle in a busy neighbourhood before forcefully grabbing her gold chain and speeding away. The victim, taken by surprise in the afternoon hours, was left shaken but reportedly not physically injured, according to initial reports.

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident has spotlighted a growing pattern of chain snatching and street robberies across urban India, often carried out by agile, bike-borne thieves who exploit crowded roads and quick getaways. Similar crimes -- where miscreants on motorcycles snatch gold chains or valuables from unsuspecting pedestrians have been reported in cities like Noida and Indore, indicating the prevalence of this risky criminal modus operandi.

Local residents expressed shock at the theft, noting that such incidents damage the sense of security in public spaces. Many urged enhanced police patrolling and surveillance, especially in bustling areas where women, senior citizens, and vulnerable pedestrians walk during peak hours. Some community members also suggested installing more CCTV cameras and improving street lighting to deter would-be criminals.

Kanpur police have registered an FIR and are examining CCTV footage from nearby establishments to identify the suspects, who remain at large. Officers say they are following multiple leads in hopes of apprehending the perpetrators swiftly and returning peace of mind to local residents.

This daylight snatching has raised broader public safety concerns in Uttar Pradesh’s major urban centres, where quick-moving criminals continue to exploit gaps in city policing, prompting calls for stronger community policing and rapid response teams to safeguard civilians in busy neighbourhoods.

If you’d like a shorter version for social media or a sidebar on safety tips in cities like Kanpur, I can create that as well.