The Election Commission of India has issued a revised schedule for the Special Intensive Revision in Uttar Pradesh, with the final electoral roll to be published on March 6, 2026. The exercise is part of a larger, second-phase revision.

UP Electoral Roll Revision Schedule

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued the revised schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttar Pradesh, based on the qualification date of January 1, 2026. As per the revised schedule, the draft publication of the electoral roll will now be done on January 6, 2026. "The period for receiving claims and objections has been set from January 6 to February 6, 2026," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Office (CEO) posted on X. "From January 6 to February 27, 2026, the notice phase, decision on counting forms, and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out. The final publication of Uttar Pradesh's electoral roll will be done on March 6, 2026," it added.

The second phase of the SIR exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, following the successful completion of the first phase in Bihar.

SIR Exercise Across Other States

On December 19, the ECI released the draft electoral roll for Tamil Nadu after collecting over 5.43 crore voter enumeration forms. The final electoral roll is scheduled for publication on February 2, 2026, following a Special Intensive Revision exercise conducted nearly five months ahead of the polls. The Election Commission in Tamil Nadu has deleted 97,37,831 electors from the list due to being deceased, having shifted/absent from their residence, or being enrolled at multiple places.

Similarly, the ECI in Chhattisgarh has deleted over 27 lakh voters in the state as part of its ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, as per the data released by the poll body. As per the poll body, the period of claims and objections started on Tuesday (December 23), and will continue until January 22, 2026, giving electors an opportunity to include their name in the list. The hearing and verification phase will take place from December 23 to February 14, 2026. The final list is set to be published on February 21.

In Kerala, over 24.08 lakh electors were deleted from the voter lists as the Election Commission of India (ECI) published the draft electoral roll after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state. The final electoral roll for Kerala will be published on February 21.

In Madhya Pradesh, following the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision exercise, the Election Commission of India has released the first draft voter roll. According to the updated list, 42,74,160 voters' names have undergone deletions. The electoral officer added that if any voter has an objection, or claims to include their name in the list, they may submit the claim or appeal from December 23, up to January 22. All such claims and objections will be resolved by February 14, 2026. Thereafter, the final electoral roll will be published on February 21, 2026. Apart from this, there were around 8.65 lakh unmapped voters, whose names are present in the current electoral roll but data of these voters are not found in the record of 2003.

In West Bengal, the Election Commission published the draft rolls on December 16, following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, with 58,20,899 electors, accounting for 7.59 per cent, deleted due to death, being untraceable, or permanent migration. The poll body stated that genuine electors can still be added back in the electoral rolls during the Claims and Objections period from December 16 to January 15, 2026. (ANI)