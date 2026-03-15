Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami greeted residents on the Phool Dei festival, calling it a symbol of nature and culture. He also inaugurated the 119th All India Farmers Fair, hailing farmers as the real heroes of the nation.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the State on the occasion of Phooldei. Taking it to X, he emphasised the significance of the festival, stating that it is a symbol of nature, culture, mutual affection, and is connected to the rich folk traditions of Uttarakhand.

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"Phooldei, Phooldei, Chhamma dei, Chhamma dei, Deni dwar, bhar bhakar, yo deli sau, Barambar namaskar. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the folk festival of Phooldei. This sacred festival, connected to the rich folk traditions of Devbhoomi, is a symbol of nature, culture, and mutual affection. The tradition of offering flowers on the thresholds of every home to pray for prosperity and abundance imparts a message of positivity and harmony in our social life. May God pray that this sacred festival brings happiness, peace, prosperity, and renewed energy into the lives of all of you," he wrote on X.

Phool Dei is a folk festival of Uttarakhand. It is celebrated in the Garhwal and Kumaun regions of Uttarakhand in the flowering season in March-April. Celebrated on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, Phool Dei is a harvest festival and celebrates the spring season.

CM Dhami Inaugurates Farmers Fair in Pantnagar

Earlier on Saturday, CM Dhami inaugurated the 119th All India Farmers Fair and Agro-Industrial Exhibition at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantnagar. During the event, the Chief Minister felicitated progressive farmers and also released publications of the university.

The Chief Minister said it was a matter of great pleasure that the 119th Agricultural Fair is being organised at Pantnagar University. He noted that such fairs are extremely important for farmers as they provide information about innovations in agriculture and offer an opportunity to directly interact with scientists.

He said farmers are the nation's food providers and the real heroes of the country. It is because of their hard work and dedication that food reaches our plates and the country continues to progress. He added that farmers have a crucial role in the vision of a developed India. (ANI)