Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NPAC calls for 6-hour Nagaland bandh on January 14; check details

    Nagaland bandh: The bandh has been declared between 6:00 am to 12:00 pm, which coincides with the Election Commission of India (ECI) team visit to the state to assess preparations for the 60-member assembly elections scheduled for this year. 
     

    Nagaland NPAC calls for 6-hour statewide bandh on January 14; check details - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 11:45 AM IST

    The Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) has called for a six-hour bandh on Saturday, January 14, 2023, demanding a solution to the Naga Political Issue (NPI) ahead of the assembly elections.

    The statewide bandh has been announced between 6:00 am to 12:00 pm, which coincides with the Election Commission of India (ECI) team visit to the state to assess preparations for the 60-member assembly elections scheduled for this year. On Friday and Saturday, the ECI team will be in the state.

    Last June, NPAC was established to push for an immediate solution to NPI.

    On Thursday, NPAC convenor Theja Therieh said that the bandh would be observed to express resentment and to convey to the ECI team that Nagas demand a solution to the issue before elections are held.

    "Are 26 years of negotiating insufficient? Nobody should be taken for a ride under cover of discussions. Nagas are anxiously awaiting a solution to the issue," said Therieh. 

    Therieh urged people to support the committee and observe the bandh. He claimed that tribal bodies and civil society organisations are working with NPAC to find an early solution to NPI.

    The current Nagaland government's term expires on March 4, 2023.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Nagaland to Ladakh, 6 destinations to travel this holiday season

    Also Read: Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits Zunheboto, first Union minister to visit Nagaland district in 4 decades

    Also Read: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along wins netizens' hearts with a traditional folk dance: watch video

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise today; check ticket price, route, other details -- adt

    PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise today; check ticket price, route, other details

    Joshimath sinking: Uttarakhand town sank 5.4 cm in 12 days, ISRO satellite images reveal - adt

    Joshimath sinking: Uttarakhand town sank 5.4 cm in 12 days, ISRO satellite images reveal

    Former Janata Dal-United chief Sharad Yadav passes away

    Sharad Yadav, veteran politician and former JD-U chief, passes away

    RRR fever grips Israel Embassy in India after Naatu Naatu's Golden Globe 2023 win - adt

    RRR fever grips Israel Embassy in India after Naatu Naatu's Golden Globe 2023 win

    Modi s Hubbali roadshow: PM accepts garland offered by young man after breaching security cordon - adt

    Hubballi roadshow: PM Modi accepts garland from youth who breached security cordon

    Recent Stories

    Happy Lohri 2023: Gajar Ka Halwa to Phirni to Pindi Channa- yummy Punjabi dishes to enjoy with your family RBA

    Happy Lohri 2023: Gajar Ka Halwa to Phirni to Pindi Channa- yummy Punjabi dishes to enjoy with your family

    Alia Bhatt to have a lavish bash for the entire RRR team after 'Naatu Naatu' Golden Globe win vma

    Alia Bhatt to have a lavish bash for the entire RRR team after 'Naatu Naatu' Golden Globe win

    Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, images, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share with loved ones RBA

    Happy Lohri 2023: Wishes, images, messages, Facebook/WhatsApp status to share with loved ones

    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40 percent pay cut; here's why

    Apple CEO Tim Cook takes 40% pay cut; here's why

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive Hyundai COO Tarun Garg reveals what makes IONIQ 5 different calls it great package gcw

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: Hyundai COO reveals what makes IONIQ 5 different

    Recent Videos

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept to enter production in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Motors unveils Avinya EV concept, to enter production in 2025

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Auto Expo 2023: Godawari Electric Motors unveils Eblu Feo prototype

    Video Icon