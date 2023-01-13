NPAC calls for 6-hour Nagaland bandh on January 14; check details

Nagaland bandh: The bandh has been declared between 6:00 am to 12:00 pm, which coincides with the Election Commission of India (ECI) team visit to the state to assess preparations for the 60-member assembly elections scheduled for this year.

The Nagaland People's Action Committee (NPAC) has called for a six-hour bandh on Saturday, January 14, 2023, demanding a solution to the Naga Political Issue (NPI) ahead of the assembly elections.

The statewide bandh has been announced between 6:00 am to 12:00 pm, which coincides with the Election Commission of India (ECI) team visit to the state to assess preparations for the 60-member assembly elections scheduled for this year. On Friday and Saturday, the ECI team will be in the state.

Last June, NPAC was established to push for an immediate solution to NPI.

On Thursday, NPAC convenor Theja Therieh said that the bandh would be observed to express resentment and to convey to the ECI team that Nagas demand a solution to the issue before elections are held.

"Are 26 years of negotiating insufficient? Nobody should be taken for a ride under cover of discussions. Nagas are anxiously awaiting a solution to the issue," said Therieh.

Therieh urged people to support the committee and observe the bandh. He claimed that tribal bodies and civil society organisations are working with NPAC to find an early solution to NPI.

The current Nagaland government's term expires on March 4, 2023.

(With inputs from PTI)

