    PM Modi to flag off MV Ganga Vilas cruise today; check ticket price, route, other details

    MV Ganga Vilas: The world's longest river cruise will travel 3,200 kilometres between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Dibrugarh in Assam through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route, passing through 27 different river systems and 50 tourist destinations.
     

    First Published Jan 13, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the world's longest river cruise, the MV Ganga Vilas, on Friday, January 13, 2023. The ship will travel 3,200 kilometres between Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Dibrugarh in Assam through the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route, passing through 27 different river systems and 50 tourist destinations.

    Last month, on Tuesday, the MV Ganga Vilas departed from Kolkata and reached Ramnagar Port in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The MV Ganga Vilas will depart from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh and travel 3,200 kilometres in 51 days to Dibrugarh, Assam, through Bangladesh.

    The MV Ganga Vilas vessel is 62 metres long and 12 metres wide and sails comfortably with a draft of 1.4 metres. It has three decks and 18 suites on board, with a capacity of 36 tourists, and will provide all amenities to make the tourists' experience memorable and luxurious.

    The cruise will travel through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh over the course of two months. It will cover World Heritage Sites, National Parks, river Ghats, and major cities, including Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh, and Guwahati in Assam. The MV Ganga Vila's first trip will include 32 tourists from Switzerland from Varanasi to Dibrugarh. The MV Ganga Vilas is slated to arrive in Dibrugarh on March 1, 2023. 

    MV Ganga Vilas: know where to book
    Tickets for the Ganga Vilas cruise can be purchased through Antara Luxury River Cruises' official website.

    MV Ganga Vilas: know ticket price
    According to the Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, a day on the MV Ganga Vilas cruise will cost nearly Rs 24,692.25 or $300. There will be no price difference between Indians and foreigners. According to the ministry, the 51-day trip will cost more than Rs 12.59 lakh ($153,000).

    MV Ganga Vilas: know the cruise route
    From the hugely popular Ganga Arti in Varanasi, the MV Ganga Vilas will stop at Sarnath, a Buddhist pilgrimage site. The itinerary of the MV Ganga Vilas has been designed to highlight India's rich heritage. It will make a stop at historical, cultural, and religious landmarks. 

    It will cover Mayong, Majuli, the largest river island and hub of Vaishnavite culture in Assam. Tourists will also visit the Bihar School of Yoga and Vikramshila University.

    The cruise will also pass through the biodiversity-rich World Heritage Sites of Sunderbans in the Bay of Bengal delta, famous for Royal Bengal Tigers, and Kaziranga National Park, famous for one-horn rhinos. 

    Last Updated Jan 13, 2023, 9:59 AM IST
