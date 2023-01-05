Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanjhawala accident case: Cops hunt for 2 more suspects; new CCTV clip of accused emerges

    Giving the latest updates in the case, Sagarpreet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police-Law & Order, said that a manhunt had been launched for two other persons who tried to protect the five accused occupants of the car that hit the victim. They allegedly also tried to tamper with the evidence.

    Khanjhawala accident case: Cops hunt for 2 more suspects; new CCTV clip of accused emerges
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 1:16 PM IST

    At least 18 teams of the Delhi Police are investigating the Kanjhawala incident wherein a 20-year-old girl was dragged underneath a car for 12 kilometres after being knocked off her scooty on December 1.

    Sagarpreet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police-Law & Order, told media persons that the police is trying to file the charge sheet in the case as early as possible. Giving the latest updates in the case, the officer said that a manhunt had been launched for two other persons who tried to protect the five accused occupants of the car that hit the victim. They allegedly also tried to tamper with the evidence.

    Hooda further said that during the interrogation, it emerged that the person driving the car was Amit Khanna (25) and not Deepak Khanna (26), as was previously reported. 

    The officer reiterated that there is no evidence of sexual assault detected during the post-mortem. 

    The police also confirmed that the victim's friend, who fled the accident scene allegedly in panic, had no links with the accused in the case. 

    New CCTV footage emerges

    New CCTV footage has emerged that shows the five accused in the case getting off the car in Rohini to drop the car at the residence of Ashutosh, from whom they had borrowed the vehicle. This footage is of January 1 morning at 4.37 am. The footage shows the accused getting off the vehicle. One of them goes behind the car to seemingly check for damage under the vehicle. Another accused is seen entering an autorickshaw. There is a group of people seen standing at the point where the accused got off the car. The police are verifying the video and ascertaining the identity of those spotted in the now-viral CCTV footage.

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
