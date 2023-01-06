Kanjhawala accident case: Delhi Police arrest Baleno owner Ashutosh

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda claimed that Ashutosh gave false information to the police about the accused in the case.

Delhi Police has arrested the owner of the Baleno car that knocked down a 20-year-old from her scooter in the early hours of the new year and dragged her under the car for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The sixth person who was arrested by the police in the case has been identified as Ashutosh.

Ashutosh had been underground since the incident came into the spotlight. The five accused who are in police custody -- Amit Khanna (25), Mithun (26), Deepak Khanna (26) and Krishan (27) and Manoj Mittal -- borrowed Ashutosh's car on New Year's eve. After the hit-and-run incident, the accused returned the vehicle to Ashutosh.

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda claimed that Ashutosh gave false information to the police. All the accused were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital at night for medical examination as part of the precaution.

On Thursday, the police said they were looking for two suspects who were allegedly involved in shielding the five accused. The police zeroed in on Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna after going through CCTV footage and call detail records and accused them of shielding the accused.

Ankush Khanna is the brother of accused Amit Khanna, who does not have a driving licence. Amit allegedly informed his brother about the accident. He then allegedly convinced Deepak Khanna, a Gramin Seva driver, to tell the police that he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

The police are trying to establish the nearly 13-km-long route the accused took to traverse in two hours on the fateful night when the victim got stuck under the vehicle after being hit. Police have identified the petrol pump and eatery where the accused stopped after the accident.