Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kanjhawala accident case: Delhi Police arrest Baleno owner Ashutosh

    Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda claimed that Ashutosh gave false information to the police about the accused in the case.

    Kanjhawala accident case: Baleno owner Ashutosh arrested by Delhi Police
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    Delhi Police has arrested the owner of the Baleno car that knocked down a 20-year-old from her scooter in the early hours of the new year and dragged her under the car for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala. The sixth person who was arrested by the police in the case has been identified as Ashutosh. 

    Also Read: Kanjhawala accident case: Cops hunt for 2 more suspects; new CCTV clip of accused emerges

    Ashutosh had been underground since the incident came into the spotlight. The five accused who are in police custody -- Amit Khanna (25), Mithun (26), Deepak Khanna (26) and  Krishan (27) and Manoj Mittal -- borrowed Ashutosh's car on New Year's eve. After the hit-and-run incident, the accused returned the vehicle to Ashutosh.

    Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda claimed that Ashutosh gave false information to the police. All the accused were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital at night for medical examination as part of the precaution.

    On Thursday, the police said they were looking for two suspects who were allegedly involved in shielding the five accused. The police zeroed in on Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna after going through CCTV footage and call detail records and accused them of shielding the accused. 

    Ankush Khanna is the brother of accused Amit Khanna, who does not have a driving licence. Amit allegedly informed his brother about the accident. He then allegedly convinced Deepak Khanna, a Gramin Seva driver, to tell the police that he was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. 

    The police are trying to establish the nearly 13-km-long route the accused took to traverse in two hours on the fateful night when the victim got stuck under the vehicle after being hit. Police have identified the petrol pump and eatery where the accused stopped after the accident.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 10:02 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Its AAP vs BJP in high-stake MCD mayor elections today; here's all you need to know AJR

    Its AAP vs BJP in high-stake MCD mayor elections today; here's all you need to know

    From the India Gate: Fight of the 'Bahus', Rajasthan tailspin and more

    From the India Gate: Fight of the 'Bahus', Rajasthan tailspin and more

    Temperature in Delhi dips to 3 degrees Celsius after 2 years; cold wave to persist today AJR

    Temperature in Delhi dips to 3 degrees Celsius after 2 years; cold wave to persist today

    Air India 'urination' case: DGCA issues show cause notices; accused 'absconding' from Mumbai residence AJR

    Air India 'urination' case: DGCA issues show cause notices; accused 'absconding' from Mumbai residence

    Police arrest three minors in Bihar for for pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express train AJR

    Police arrest three minors in Bihar for for pelting stones at Vande Bharat Express train

    Recent Stories

    Jeremy Renner gave glimpses of his amazing spa day at the hospital to fans - WATCH vma

    Jeremy Renner gave glimpses of his amazing spa day at the hospital to fans - WATCH

    Its AAP vs BJP in high-stake MCD mayor elections today; here's all you need to know AJR

    Its AAP vs BJP in high-stake MCD mayor elections today; here's all you need to know

    From the India Gate: Fight of the 'Bahus', Rajasthan tailspin and more

    From the India Gate: Fight of the 'Bahus', Rajasthan tailspin and more

    Temperature in Delhi dips to 3 degrees Celsius after 2 years; cold wave to persist today AJR

    Temperature in Delhi dips to 3 degrees Celsius after 2 years; cold wave to persist today

    3 Ayurvedic hair remedies beneficial for your hair immunity vma

    3 Ayurvedic hair remedies beneficial for your hair immunity

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon