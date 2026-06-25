DMK MP Kanimozhi called for constructive debates in the Assembly, not personal attacks. She also addressed the TVK-Centre relationship and urged the government to take decisive action against rising crimes against women and children in the state.

Assembly Should Be Forum for Constructive Debates

DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Thursday said that the Legislative Assembly should remain a forum for healthy and constructive debates and must not become a platform for personal attacks or political vendetta. Speaking to reporters at Thoothukudi Airport after arriving to participate in various events in the district, Kanimozhi said that victory and defeat are natural aspects of political life and urged those holding high public offices to refrain from making derogatory remarks against individuals or political leaders. She expressed hope that the upcoming session of the Legislative Assembly would meet the public's expectations for respectful and meaningful discussions focused on issues affecting the people rather than personal criticism.

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On TVK-Centre Relationship

Responding to a question on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's remarks welcoming the cordial relationship between the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government and the Union Government, Kanimozhi said that the TVK government has adopted a policy of maintaining a cooperative relationship with the Centre and added that alliance partners would come to understand this approach in due course.

Concerns Over Crimes Against Women and Children

Addressing concerns over the continued occurrence of sexual offences against women and children, the DMK MP pointed out that the police department functions under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister. She said that at a time when crimes and violence against women and children continue to occur, the government should prioritise finding effective solutions instead of repeatedly blaming previous administrations.

Kanimozhi further stated that crimes against women and children have reached a level that is creating fear among the public and stressed that the government should take immediate and decisive measures to curb such incidents and ensure the safety and security of citizens.