Adani Airport City Limited has launched a major initiative to build integrated airport cities across India. The first phase involves a Rs 20,000 crore investment to develop 22 million sq ft in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Guwahati.

Adani Airport City Limited (AACL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), India's largest private airport operator, has unveiled an ambitious programme to develop integrated airport cities across its airport network, bringing together hospitality, retail, entertainment, convention and commercial infrastructure within seamlessly connected, walkable urban districts.

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Investment and Development Scope

According to an official statement released by the Group, the development represents an investment of more than Rs 20,000 crore in the first phase.

Approximately 22 million sq ft will be developed across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur and Guwahati.

The development encompasses a land bank of over 655 acres across six airports in five states, including nearly 440 acres in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai alone.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Focus

Nearly 70 per cent of the planned investment will be concentrated in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, reflecting the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's (MMR) position as India's leading commercial, financial and aviation gateway.

A Vision for Integrated Urban Destinations

The developments are designed as integrated, walkable urban districts where travellers, businesses and local communities can access hotels, offices, retail, dining, entertainment and convention facilities within environments seamlessly integrated with airport, Metro and city transport infrastructure.

Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL, said, "Around the world, the most successful airport districts have become centres of commerce, tourism and urban growth. As India's aviation market expands, airports have an opportunity to create value far beyond aviation. We are creating a network of integrated urban destinations where airports become catalysts for investment, employment, better passenger experiences and the long-term growth of the cities they serve."

Global Inspiration and Design Philosophy

The development is inspired by globally successful airport districts such as Singapore's Changi, Dubai International, Amsterdam's Schiphol and Seoul's Incheon, bringing an airport-led development model to India's rapidly expanding aviation market.

"These developments are being designed with leading global design and engineering partners and informed by emerging trends in hospitality, retail, workplaces and entertainment," Adani added.

"Our objective is to create vibrant districts that combine connectivity with experience, generating economic activity, employment and long-term value for the communities around them."

The Airport City Model

Unlike conventional real estate developments, the Airport City model is designed around connectivity and experience.

Rather than functioning as standalone developments, the districts are being planned as natural extensions of the airport ecosystem. By integrating hotels, workplaces, retail, entertainment and convention facilities within a single master-planned environment, the developments aim to create vibrant, walkable destinations that contribute to the economic vitality of the surrounding cities.

Strategic Partnerships and Sustainability

As part of the initiative, AAHL has signed hotel management agreements with IHG Hotels & Resorts for five luxury and premium hotels, including the debut of the Kimpton brand in India.

The company is also engaging with leading domestic and international partners across hospitality, food and beverage, retail and entertainment.

Focus on Sustainability

Sustainability is a key pillar of the programme. All Airport City projects have received Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold pre-certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), reflecting a focus on resource efficiency, sustainable design, walkability and high-quality public spaces.

At the launch event today, AACL felicitated its partners across master planning and architecture, including Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), Benoy and Znera Space; construction, design and build, including Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Tata Projects Ltd and PSP Projects Ltd; and consulting and project management, including CBRE, JLL and Cushman & Wakefield. (ANI)