Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa directed DMs to launch a coordinated drive with multiple agencies like MCD and Delhi Police to identify and eliminate pollution hotspots, stressing the need for collaboration to improve air quality.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday directed all District Magistrates in the national capital to launch a coordinated drive to identify and eliminate pollution hotspots, stressing the need for inter-agency collaboration to improve air quality.

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Chairing a review meeting with District Magistrates, Sirsa said the fight against pollution required coordinated efforts by multiple agencies, including Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Traffic Police. "The fight against pollution is a collective effort. District Magistrates must work in complete coordination with Delhi Police, MCD, PWD, DPCC, and other agencies to identify pollution hotspots. Every hotspot represents a source of pollution, and reducing these hotspots will directly improve Delhi's air quality," the minister said.

Key Focus Areas of the Drive

The meeting focused on identifying pollution hotspots, improving traffic management to reduce congestion, strengthening dust mitigation measures, removing encroachments, improving maintenance of public parks, monitoring polluting industries and enhancing coordination among departments.

Targeting Dust Pollution

Highlighting dust pollution as a major contributor to deteriorating air quality, Sirsa directed District Magistrates to identify sources of dust generation and implement mitigation measures in coordination with relevant departments. "Dust pollution remains one of the most significant contributors to Delhi's deteriorating air quality. Every District Magistrate must proactively identify sources of dust generation and work with all concerned departments to implement effective mitigation measures," he said.

The minister directed District Magistrates to undertake intensive mapping of pollution hotspots and submit periodic progress reports. They have also been asked to prepare inventories of parks with damaged boundary walls or inadequate maintenance to facilitate restoration work.

Action Against Industrial Pollution

Reviewing industrial pollution, Sirsa instructed officials to identify polluting industries in coordination with the DPCC and recommend regulatory action where necessary. He said the government was strengthening compliance mechanisms to ensure industrial units operate in accordance with environmental norms.

Expanding Air Quality Monitoring

The minister also highlighted the government's proposal to expand Delhi's air quality monitoring infrastructure through the installation of AQI monitoring sensors across the city. According to the release, the expanded network is aimed at helping authorities identify specific sources of pollution and enable targeted interventions.

Support for Industries and Traders

Sirsa further directed the deployment of dedicated Vyapar Mitras in DPCC and District Magistrates offices to assist industries, traders and entrepreneurs with government procedures and facilitate timely resolution of issues.

The meeting was held as part of the Delhi Government's efforts to strengthen environmental governance and improve air quality through coordinated district-level action, the release said. (ANI)