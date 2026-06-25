Massive landslides have blocked the Kimin-Yachuli road in Arunachal's Keyi Panyor district after heavy rain. Earlier, a flash flood killed one person and left four missing, prompting a large-scale rescue operation by SDRF and the IAF.

Massive landslides triggered by heavy rainfall on the intervening night of 23-24 June at multiple locations on the Kimin-Yachuli connecting road in Arunachal Pradesh's Keyi Panyor district have stopped the vehicular movement on Thursday. Local people and commuters have been facing massive problems following the natural disaster.

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Earlier on Wednesday, one person was killed, and four others went missing after a flash flood washed away several houses and properties at Poosa village near Yachuli in Keyi Panyor district.

Road Clearing and Rescue Operations

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and local administration are engaged in works to clear debris and stone boulders from the Kimin-Yachuli connecting road.

According to the local people, every year during the monsoon season, similar landslide incidents happen in the area, and many villagers face lots of problems. A truck driver of Assam's Darrang district told ANI that, following the flash flood incident, he and many other people had been stuck in another location since June 24.

State Activates Emergency Air Support

Meanwhile, the Arunachal Pradesh government also activated emergency air support and, in coordination with the Indian Air Force (IAF), launched rescue and relief operations in flood-hit Keyi Panyor district after flash floods struck the Poosa area, facilitating the rapid deployment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and equipment to affected locations.

According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Arunachal Pradesh, the state's Department of Civil Aviation was immediately activated after receiving information about flash floods in the Poosa area and was placed on readiness for rescue and relief operations.

The SDRF team and essential rescue materials were transported to the affected area to support ongoing relief efforts. Authorities said additional air support operations have been planned to meet further requirements as rescue and relief activities continue in the district.