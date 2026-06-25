The DGCA is probing an incident where an Air India flight from Mumbai deviated from its taxi route at Ahmedabad airport, stopping near an IndiGo aircraft. The regulator confirmed sufficient distance was maintained between the two planes.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating an incident involving Air India and IndiGo aircraft at Ahmedabad airport after an Air India plane deviated from its assigned taxi route following landing, according to a press note issued by the aviation regulator.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident occurred on June 24 when an Air India Airbus A320, operating flight AI2493 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, landed on Runway 23 and exited the runway via taxiway "C". The aircraft was subsequently cleared to taxi to the international apron via taxiways "P" and "G".

According to the DGCA, the aircraft continued on taxiway "P" instead of taking the designated right turn onto taxiway "G" towards the international apron. The crew immediately stopped the aircraft after noticing the deviation. At around the same time, an IndiGo Airbus A320 operating flight 6E-5160 from Ahmedabad to Mumbai was taxiing on taxiway "P" for departure. The IndiGo aircraft also came to a stop on the taxiway.

The regulator said both aircraft maintained sufficient distance from each other during the occurrence. Following the incident, the Air India aircraft was towed to its parking stand. "The DGCA is investigating the occurrence," the regulator said in its statement.

Second Air India Incident Under Scrutiny

The incident comes a day after the aviation regulator initiated action in connection with another Air India flight operation. On June 24, an Air India flight travelling from Delhi to Amritsar had "marginally infringed" on the Pakistan airspace while "manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport" on Monday, the airline said.

The aviation regulator has taken the "interim action" against the concerned Air traffic controller and the operating crew for "non-reporting of the event."

In a press statement, Air India noted that the incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. "The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed on the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport. The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority," the airline stated.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the event was promptly coordinated with Pakistan Air Traffic Control (ATC) authorities. Following the incident, the aircraft diverted and landed safely back in Delhi. (ANI)