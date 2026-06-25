CM Sukhvinder Singh Sikhu launched 12 development projects worth Rs 90.66 cr in Kasauli, Solan. The projects focus on infra expansion, including roads, a bridge, and a dam, to improve rural connectivity and boost the local economy.

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sikhu on Thursday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 12 development projects worth Rs 90.66 crore at Neri Kalan in Kasauli Assembly constituency of Solan district, reinforcing the state government's focus on infrastructure expansion and public utility development in rural and semi-urban areas.

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Details of Development Projects

The Chief Minister inaugurated projects, including a Rs 12.92 crore, 45-metre span double-lane arch bridge over Gamber Khad on the Shalaghat-Arki-Kunihar-Barotiwala road, a Rs 3.42 crore Block Development Officer (BDO) office building at Dharampur, and a Rs 51 lakh Science Block at PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Pratha. He also laid foundation stones for several key road and infrastructure projects, including the Kaushalya Dam near Datyar, to be constructed for Rs 20.83 crore, and the Rs 16.24 crore improvement and strengthening of the Kimmughat to Chaki ka Mod road. Other projects include Rs 6.33 crore Jangeshu to Auda via Bhanet road, Rs 7.03 crore upgradation of Groni to Sari road via Bohron, Rs 3.77 crore metalling and tarring of Shaheed Sudesh Marg from Subathu to Chapla via Shadyana, Rs 3.48 crore link road from Rehala to Mathan via Shard, Rs 8.06 crore strengthening of Deothi Barah Koon road, Rs 5 crore upgradation of Dharampur-Kasauli road, and Rs 3.08 crore Nagali to Chewa road under PMGSY-IV.

CM Highlights Commitment to Balanced Development

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the state government is prioritising connectivity and education infrastructure in rural belts. He said, "The government is committed to ensuring balanced development across all regions of Himachal Pradesh. Roads, bridges and education facilities are being strengthened to improve ease of living for people." He further added, "These projects will not only improve connectivity but also boost local economic activity and create better opportunities for the youth."

Enhancing Regional Connectivity and Local Impact

Officials present at the event said the newly announced and inaugurated projects are expected to significantly improve road connectivity in the Kasauli region and enhance access to essential services for nearby villages. The Chief Minister reiterated that the government is working with a long-term vision for sustainable infrastructure development, particularly in hill regions where connectivity plays a crucial role in socio-economic growth.

The event saw participation from local representatives, administrative officials and residents of the area, who welcomed the announcements and expressed hope for faster implementation of the projects.