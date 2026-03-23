Kandla's Deendayal Port Authority made history by conducting a first-ever Triple Banking Ship-to-Ship (STS) operation at a strong tidal port, transferring huge cargo tonnage between three vessels in a high-precision maritime manoeuvre.

Kandla Port Achieves Historic STS Operation

In a landmark achievement, the Deendayal Port Authority Kandla on Monday successfully conducted a Triple Banking Ship-to-Ship (STS) operation which is the first-ever at a strong tidal port.

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According to an update on 'X', a Capesize vessel discharged 1,17,000 tons to a transhipment vessel, followed by a tandem transfer of 77,000 tons onto a Panamax vessel.

"Kandla creates history at sea! A seamless, high-precision maritime operation, flawlessly handled !!! Kandla undertakes Triple Banking Ship-to-Ship (STS) Operation - First-ever at a strong tidal Port !! Capesize Vessel discharged 1,17,000 Tons to transshipper, with tandem transfer of 77,000 Tons onto a Panamax Vessel," the 'X' post said.

Port Gears Up for Vessel Surge

Earlier on March 13, Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla informed that it has geared up to handle 22 vessels in the next three days, amid an expected surge in incoming vessels.

DPA Kandla wrote on X on Friday, "Going to handle 22 vessels in the next 72 hours."

"Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla gears up to handle the surge in incoming vessels. Systems working efficiently to accommodate reconfigured voyages and provide services to the best possible standards," the post read.

Notable Incoming Vessels

Thai flagged vessel Mayuree Naree which had come under attack in the Straits of Hormuz on March 11, is among the ships expected at the Kandla Port.

Some of the vessels expected are likely to be carrying Crude to India.

Regional Maritime Context: Strait of Hormuz

On Thursday, a Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax carrying Saudi crude reached Mumbai Port, becoming the first India-bound vessel to pass through the Strait of Hormuz since the Iran-US conflict began.

The tanker had loaded crude from Ras Tanura port in Saudi Arabia on March 1 and departed on March 3.

Maritime tracking data showed the vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on March 8 before it temporarily went off tracking systems. The tanker reportedly switched off its Automatic Identification System (AIS) transponder while navigating the high-risk stretch of the strait and reappeared on tracking systems on March 9.

The transponder is a mandatory maritime VHF radio system that automatically broadcasts a ship's identity, position, speed, and course to nearby vessels and shore stations to prevent collisions and improve navigation.