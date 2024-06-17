Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kanchanjunga Express accident: 19 trains cancelled following major train accident; see full list

    The collision led to the derailment of four rear coaches of the passenger train and five wagons of the cargo train, as confirmed by Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 4:31 PM IST

    As many as 19 trains have been cancelled following a major train accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district that claimed at least 15 lives and left dozens injured. The affected routes include New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, Bagdogra, and Aluabari Road. The injured passengers have been shifted to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

    The incident took place at approximately 8:55 am on Monday (June 17) when a goods train collided with the 13174 Agartala-Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express. The collision led to the derailment of four rear coaches of the passenger train and five wagons of the cargo train, as confirmed by Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of NF Railway.

    The accident has blocked both Up and Down lines, halting train movements in the area and disrupting long-distance train services from north Bengal and the northeastern regions of the country.

    Here's the full list of trains cancelled:

    1. 19602 New Jalpaiguri - Udaipur City Weekly Express.
    2. 20503 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express.
    3. 12423 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express.
    4. 01666 Agartala - Rani Kamlapati Special train.
    5. 12377 Sealdah- New Alipurduar Padatik Express.
    6. 06105 Nagercoil Jn.- Dibrugarh Special.
    7. 20506 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express.
    8. 12424 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express.
    9. 22301 Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express.

    10. 12346 Guwahati- Howrah Saraighat Express.
    11. 12505 Kamakhya- Anand Vihar Northeast Express.
    12. 12510 Guwahati- Bengaluru Express.
    13. 22302 New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Vande Bharat Express.
    14. 15620 Kamakhya- Gaya Express.
    15. 15962 Dibrugarh- Howrah Kamrup Express.
    16. 15636 Guwahati- Okha Express.
    17. 15930 New Tinsukia- Tambaram Express.
    18. 13148 Bamanhat- Sealdah Uttar Banga Express.
    19. 22504 Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Express.

