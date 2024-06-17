Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kanchanjunga Express accident: Railway minister announces enhanced compensation for train tragedy victims

    The train tragedy took place when a goods train collided with the rear compartments of the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near New Jalpaiguri Station. Three rear compartments derailed under the impact of the collision.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    In response to the tragic train collision in Siliguri, that took place in West Bengal on Monday (June 17), Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an "enhanced" ex-gratia compensation package for the victims and their families.

    The Railway minister said that in cases of death, Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the next of kin, Rs 2.5 lakh for grievous injuries, and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries. This announcement follows an earlier declaration from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), which had sanctioned Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

    Kanchanjunga Express accident: Death toll in tragic train collision near New Jalpaiguri rises to 15 (WATCH)

    Expressing his condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "The railway accident in West Bengal is saddening. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to officials and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to assist the affected."

    Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also addressed the incident on social media, emphasizing the ongoing rescue operations in the NFR zone. "Unfortunate accident in the NFR zone. Rescue operations are ongoing at a war footing. Railways, NDRF, and SDRF are working in close coordination. The injured are being shifted to the hospital. Senior officials have reached the site," he tweeted.

    The collision, which took place shortly after the Kanchanjunga Express departed from New Jalpaiguri Station en route to Sealdah, caused significant disruptions and casualties in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district.

    Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers, all you need to know

    Emergency services, including medical teams and disaster response units, are actively engaged in providing relief and assistance to the affected passengers.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2024, 2:21 PM IST
