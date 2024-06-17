Railways' Kavach in focus as Kanchanjunga Express accident points to 'human error'; What we know so far

"Kavach," meaning "armour," is an indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to enhance railway safety. It integrates line-side signals — green, yellow, and red — directly into the driver's engine cabin, eliminating the need for the loco pilot to visually check for signals on the track.

The train accident that took place in the Siliguri sub-division of West Bengal and has claimed nine lives, leaving several others injured, has once again brought railway safety under scrutiny. The incident took place when Kanchanjunga Express was hit from behind by a goods train on Monday (June 17), derailing two rear compartments. Preliminary reports suggest the accident was a result of "human error."

This tragedy has highlighted the importance of the railway's automatic train protection system, known as "Kavach."

"Kavach," meaning "armour," is an indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed to enhance railway safety. It integrates line-side signals — green, yellow, and red — directly into the driver's engine cabin, eliminating the need for the loco pilot to visually check for signals on the track.

The system is capable of sensing if the driver is about to miss a signal and can automatically apply the brakes to prevent collisions or mishaps. Communication between the train and the ground station is maintained via radio frequencies, ensuring constant updates.

Key features of Kavach include improved visibility in foggy conditions, automatic whistling at level crossings, direct loco-to-loco communication to avoid collisions, and an SOS feature for emergencies.

A radio-frequency identification device (RFID) on the tracks carries location details. When a train passes over it, the information is relayed to the station, and the system continuously informs the train of its distance from signals and appropriate speeds.

Any discrepancy triggers an alarm, and if the driver fails to respond, the system applies the brakes autonomously.

The Siliguri incident has highlighted the critical need for advanced safety systems like Kavach to prevent such tragedies. As investigations continue, the focus is on enhancing railway safety measures to protect passengers and prevent future accidents.

