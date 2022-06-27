Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kamakhya temple doors reopen for devotees to worship after Ambubachi Mela

    Maa Kamakhya shrine in Assam's Guwahati reopened to devotees after being closed for the annual Ambubachi Mela from June 22 to June 26.

    Assam, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 11:21 AM IST

    The world-famous Maa Kamakhya shrine in Assam's Guwahati reopened to devotees after being closed for the annual Ambubachi Mela from June 22 to June 26. Interestingly, the Ambubachi Mela is one of the main attractions of the temple shrine that houses Goddess Sati's Yoni and is thus one of the most revered Shakti Peetha sites.

    The three-day fair, held in the Assamese month of Ahaar, attracts visitors worldwide.

    Professor Jagdish Mukhi, the governor of Assam, visited the shrine with the first lady to seek the Mother Goddess' blessings. The governor had written:

    "At the end of the pious #AmbubachiMela, the First Lady and I offered our prayers and obeisance to Maa #Kamakhya. We prayed for the happiness and well-being of the people of the State. May Maa's divine blessings bring everyone's life peace, prosperity, and happiness (sic)."

    Know about the Ambubachi Mela
    According to traditional beliefs, the temple is closed to devotees for three days during the Ambubachi Mela because the Goddess goes through her annual menstrual cycle. It is also believed that the nurturing and feminine energies of the Goddess are naturally transmitted to devotees. However, devotees do not perform their customary puja during these three days, but the pind or yoni-like structure is ritually bathed at the end of the third day. This is done to cleanse the Goddess after her menstrual cycle. The cleansing ritual is followed by a traditional puja, after which the temple doors are reopened. Angodak and Angabastra prasad are distributed upon the temple's reopening.

    Angodak is water from the stream that represents the body fluid. The Angabastra is the cloth that is offered to the deity.

    About the Kamakhya Temple location
    The Kamakhya temple is located in western Guwahati, a city on the banks of the Brahmaputra. The temple contains the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum) and three other chambers: Calantha, Pancha Ratna, and Natya or Nritya Mandir. The exterior walls of the shrine are adorned with intricately carved figurines of Gods and Goddesses, which add to the architectural splendour of the temple complex.

    Also Read: Ambubachi Mela to begin today; devotees and sadhus gather at Guwahati's Kamakhya temple

    Also Read: PM Modi busy toppling Maha govt: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over Assam floods

    Also Read: Maharashtra crisis helped in highlighting flood situation: Himanta Biswa Sarma

