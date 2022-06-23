PM Modi busy toppling Maha govt: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi over Assam floods

PM should announce a special package for Assam, devastated by floods, said Gogoi; however, he is focused on toppling the Maharashtra government.

The Prime Minister should announce a special package for Assam, devastated by floods, said Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi; however, he is focused on toppling the Maharashtra government.

As per reports, if there's a crisis, it is due to the floods, but the BJP has become blinded by the desire for power. For the BJP, having one power means having everything, he added.

In Guwahati on Thursday morning, three more Shiv Sena MLAs joined the rebel group of MLAs led by Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, further escalating the political unrest within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

As other MLAs were running for office, they arrived at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

Four more MLAs joined Shinde in Guwahati last night. As a result, seven additional MLAs had joined the rebel group the previous day.

Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, expressed his condolences for the deaths caused by the Assam floods on Thursday and urged party members to continue lending a hand with rescue and recovery efforts.

Assam's flood situation remained grim on Wednesday, with 12 more fatalities and 55 lakh affected residents spread over 32 districts due to the surging Brahmaputra and Barak rivers flooding new areas.

"My heart goes to our brothers and sisters in Assam who suffer from tremendous flooding. Condolences from my heart to the deceased families," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The former head of Congress urged lawmakers and leaders to keep supporting rescue and rehabilitation operations.

Hojai saw four fatalities, Barpeta and Nalbari saw three deaths, and Kamrup saw two fatalities.

The fatalities from this year's flood and landslides have now reached 101. As the water levels of the Barak and Kushiara rivers continued to rise, inundating vast swaths of land, officials said the flood situation in the three districts of Barak Valley, Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi, remained severe.

In 32 of the state's 36 districts, 54,57,601 individuals have been impacted by the floods, according to a report from the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Barpeta, where 11,29,390 people are suffering, Kamrup, where 7,89,496 people are impacted, and Dhubri, where 5,97,153 people are devastated by the disaster, are among the worst-affected districts.



