'Kaali' filmmaker provokes again, calls India 'largest hate machine'

Even as the controversy over the poster of her film 'Kaali' is yet to subside, filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Thursday stoked another controversy when she posted a photograph showing actors dressed up as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati smoking.

Even as the controversy over the poster of her film 'Kaali' is yet to subside, filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Thursday stoked another controversy when she posted a photograph showing actors dressed up as Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati smoking.

Also Read: Mahua Moitra lashes out at critics, says 'Being careful is what got us here'

The latest photograph, posted on her Twitter account, comes a day after multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged against the Canada-based film-maker for posting a controversial poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.

She further commented, 'It feels like the whole nation wants to censor me. The country has now deteriorated from the largest democracy to the largest hate machine. I do not feel safe anywhere at this moment."

She has been booked under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion) and 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class).

Following a 'legal demand', Twitter had on Wednesday pulled down Manimekalai's Tweet, which had the documentary's poster. The filmmaker termed the social media platform's decision to pull down her tweet hilarious and asked whether it would also withhold posts by 'hate mongers'.

"These lowlife trolls tweeted and spread the very same poster that they find objectionable. Kaali cannot be lynched. Kaali cannot be raped. Kaali cannot be destroyed. She is the goddess of death," he said.

Earlier, the Madurai-born filmmaker said she would continue to use her voice fearlessly till she is alive. In a Twitter post in Tamil, she said that she had nothing to lose and till the time she is live, she would live with a voice that spoke what she believed without fear. She also urged people to understand the context behind the poster by watching the documentary first.