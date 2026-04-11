NCP(SCP) MP Supriya Sule paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule in Pune on his 200th birth anniversary. President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, and other prominent leaders also paid floral tributes, honouring the social reformer's legacy.

NCP(SCP) MP Supriya Sule paid a tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule in Phulewada in Pune on the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's 200th birth anniversary. Supriya Sule told reporters, "The social transformation in this country began in Maharashtra. I bow before him today and express humble gratitude to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule."

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Who was Mahatma Jyotiba Phule?

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was a renowned Indian social activist, reformer, and writer from Maharashtra. Born on April 11, 1827, in Satara, Maharashtra, he's best known for his tireless efforts to eradicate the caste system, promote women's education, and empower the oppressed.

He, along with his followers, formed the Satyashodhak Samaj (Society of Seekers of Truth) to attain equal rights for peasants and people from lower castes.

Phule is regarded as an important figure in Maharashtra's social reform movement. He and his wife, Savitribai Phule, were pioneers of women's education in India.

National leaders pay homage

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu, along with PM Modi, paid a floral tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule at Prerna Sthal on the Parliament premises.

Among other leaders, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and JP Nadda, and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh also paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.

PM Modi lauds Phule's legacy

PM Modi lauded Mahatma Phule for championing the rights of women and the marginalised. "On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, paying tributes to a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice and education. He was also a pioneer in championing the rights of women and the marginalised. Through his efforts, education became a powerful instrument of empowerment. This year, we mark the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations. May his thoughts continue to guide everyone in the pursuit of societal progress," PM Modi wrote on X. (ANI)