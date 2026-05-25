Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical online movement, is in the spotlight after its accounts were reportedly suspended and hacked. Founder Abhijeet Dipke has raised safety concerns while continuing to highlight youth issues.

The satirical digital movement ‘Cockroach Janta Party’ (CJP), which has recently gained massive attention online, is preparing for its next phase of campaigns. The group claims it will continue raising youth-related concerns and expand its online outreach despite increasing controversies and platform actions against its accounts.

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Rise of a Viral Digital Movement

CJP first emerged as a meme-driven social commentary group, quickly going viral across social media platforms. It positioned itself around issues like unemployment and education system concerns, especially highlighting NEET-related irregularities. Its unusual branding and aggressive online presence helped it attract widespread attention from young internet users across India.

Account Suspensions Spark Controversy

The movement recently faced a setback after its official social media accounts were reportedly suspended and hacked one after another. This triggered a strong reaction from supporters, who accused platforms of silencing dissent. The group claimed these actions came shortly after its online protests intensified around youth-related issues and governance concerns.

CJP Plans Wider Youth Engagement

Despite the disruptions, CJP has announced that it will continue its outreach by involving more young people in discussions. The group said it plans to collect opinions from its growing follower base and use digital platforms to amplify youth voices. It also reiterated its stand against what it calls “systemic issues” affecting students and job seekers.

Founder Abhijeet Dipke’s Statement

Abhijeet Dipke, identified as the creator of the movement, has expressed concern over personal safety issues. He stated that he is solely responsible for the initiative and that no one else is involved. Dipke also urged the public and media to avoid involving his elderly parents in political debates surrounding the movement.

Security Concerns and Ongoing Debate

Following rising tensions, police protection has reportedly been provided at Dipke’s residence in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the CJP controversy continues to spark debate online about digital activism, meme-based movements, and the boundaries between satire and political expression in the internet age.