    Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who resigned as Calcutta HC judge, to join BJP on March 7

    Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, judge of Calcutta High Court, tendered his resignation on Tuesday and said he would be joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Gangopadhyay confirmed he would join the BJP on March 7.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

    Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay - who resigned from his post earlier today - has said he will join the BJP on Thursday afternoon. He confirmed he would join the BJP on March 7. Further, he said only the BJP was capable of standing against the Trinamool Congress. On his role in the party, Gangopadhyay said the same would be decided by the party high command.

    Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Tuesday resigned as a judge of Calcutta High Court. Citing personal reasons, he sent the resignation to President Droupadi Murmu. He sent the copies of his letter to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court TS Sivagnanam, sources said.

    The judge also said he had other things to pursue, as some lawyers and litigants requested him to reconsider his resignation.

    Justice Gangopadhyay, whose rulings on various education-related issues in West Bengal stirred political debates, had earlier declined to comment on whether he intends to enter politics. After serving as an additional judge in the high court for 24 years, Justice Gangopadhyay joined the Calcutta High Court on May 2, 2018. On July 30, 2020, he was promoted to permanent judge status, following information on the Supreme Court's website.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 2:56 PM IST
