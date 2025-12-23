Union Health Minister JP Nadda and MP CM Mohan Yadav visited Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple to offer prayers. Nadda will also lay the foundation stone for two new medical colleges in Dhar and Betul, raising the total in the state to 35.

Nadda, CM Yadav Offer Prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple

Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple located in Ujjain district on Tuesday and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva. Union Minister Nadda and Chief Minister Yadav reached inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, performed Jalabhishek and worshipped the Lord Mahakal.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, CM Yadav said, "Union Health Minister JP Nadda has come here today and we all took the blessings of Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) here. By the grace of the Lord and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is being recognised across the globe in a distinct way."

Foundation Stone for Two New Medical Colleges

The Chief Minister also highlighted that Union Health Minister Nadda would lay the foundation stone of two new medical colleges in the state on Tuesday. "The Union Health Minister has arrived here and the foundation stone of two new medical colleges in Dhar and Betul will be laid today. With the two new medical colleges, the total number of medical colleges in the state will rise to 35," the CM added.

These two new medical colleges are being established on the PPP (Public Private Partnership) mode. Nadda would first lay the foundation stone and inaugurate other development works in Dhar and thereafter proceed to Betul, where he would lay the foundation stone and inaugurate medical college-related and other development works in the afternoon.

Nadda's Arrival and Ujjain Itinerary

Earlier on Monday evening, Union Health Minister Nadda reached the state and he was welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at Indore airport. Thereafter, Union Minister Nadda reached Ujjain and attended the Shayan Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Additionally, CM Mohan Yadav gave Union Minister Nadda a tour of the Samrat Vikramaditya Heritage Hotel in Ujjain, located near Mahakaleshwar Temple, and showed him the spires of Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple and Maa Harsiddhi temple from the hotel's rooftop.