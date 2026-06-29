Kerala CM VD Satheesan writes to West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari over the denial of passport renewal to journalist R Rajagopal. The issue stems from an adverse police report from Kolkata Police, linked to his name's deletion from electoral rolls.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has written to the West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari on Monday seeking urgent intervention in the reported denial of passport renewal to journalist R Rajagopal, citing an "adverse police verification" report from the Kolkata Police. In a post on X, Satheesan said, "I have written to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, requesting his urgent intervention in the reported denial of passport renewal to renowned journalist #RRajagopal. According to reports, his passport renewal has been held up following an adverse police verification report from the #Kolkata Police. I sincerely hope the matter is examined fairly and resolved." I have written to the Chief Minister of West Bengal, requesting his urgent intervention in the reported denial of passport renewal to renowned journalist #RRajagopal. According to reports, his passport renewal has been held up following an adverse police verification report from… pic.twitter.com/lfy4ecLI4Q — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) June 29, 2026

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Adverse Report Based on Electoral Roll Deletion: Satheesan

In his letter to the West Bengal Chief Minister, Satheesan explained the basis of the adverse report, claiming that it was due to the deletion of his name from the Special Intensive Revision process in the state. "I understand that the adverse report is based on the deletion of his name from the electoral roll under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). While the electoral issue is being dealt with through the appropriate appeal process, I am informed that the police report has had the effect of delaying the renewal of his passport," the letter said.

Highlighting Rajagopal's professional background, Satheesan wrote, "Mr. Rajagopal Ramadas is a renowned journalist who has been based in Kolkata for the past three decades. He has had a distinguished career in journalism spanning more than three decades, including serving as editor of The Telegraph. He is also the son of Professor V. Ramadas, who served as state secretary of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in Kerala and was widely respected for his public service."

Satheesan requested the Adhikari to look into the matter on an urgent basis.

'Harassed for Doing Real Journalism': Congress Leader

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also addressed the situation in an X post, claiming that there was a deeper conspiracy behind the situation. "...He has paid a high price for his brave journalism and for demanding accountability. He was denied the right to vote, after his name was deleted during the flawed SIR in West Bengal. His passport could not be renewed. He missed his daughter's wedding in the US despite a valid 10-year American visa. A journalist is now being harassed to prove his own identity simply for doing real journalism - while India's mainstream media bends more and cheers louder for the regime," she said.

Journalist Details Deletion From Voter Rolls

The Telegraph's former editor has claimed that during the SIR exercise carried out in March, his name was deleted from the voter rolls, claiming that the Election Commission of India could not trace his or his late father's name in the electoral rolls.

"In March this year, my name was deleted from the Ballygunge constituency electoral roll in Kolkata, apparently because the Special Intensive Revision process could not trace either my name or that of my late father in the 2002 voters' list. My father, a Gandhian, retired professor and former State Secretary of the Gandhi Smarak Nidhi in Kerala, passed away in 2016. I remain unable to understand how a conscientious voter like him could have been absent from the rolls," wrote R Rajagopal in a public note. (ANI)