Delhi Police have arrested a JNU student following a violent altercation on campus that left four injured. A separate case involves the arrest of two individuals for a fatal shooting in Wazirabad, linked to past criminal retaliation motives.

JNU Student Arrested Following Campus Violence

A Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly attacking a fellow student over his friendship with a woman, sources said. According to sources, the incident took place around 3 pm on November 5 inside a room on the university campus. The accused, who is pursuing an MA at the university, sustained injuries. Three other students were also injured during the altercation, taking the total number of injured to four.

Based on the complaint, Vasant Kunj North Police Station registered an FIR on Friday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including attempt to murder, sources said. The accused student has been arrested in connection with the case, and further investigation is underway, sources said.

Police Solve Murder Case in Wazirabad

Meanwhile, in another case from the capital, Delhi Police have arrested the prime accused and his associate in connection with the murder of a man who was shot dead during late hours of Monday night in the Wazirabad area. The victim, identified as Ravi, succumbed to his bullet injuries on Tuesday morning after being rushed to a nearby Hospital by an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV).

Investigators revealed that the deceased, Ravi, is a murder accused of PS Netaji Subhash Palace, North West District, and he got out on bail in October 2026. The police informed that the incident took place at approximately 11:00 p.m. near Gali No. 14 in Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad, close to Divine Hospital. Ravi had recently been released on bail in October 2026, having been named as an accused in a 2021 murder case registered at the Netaji Subhash Palace police station in the North West District.

Police stated that Ravi had been consuming alcohol with acquaintances on the night of the incident, including a man named Kamal Goswami. Goswami was reportedly a friend of the individual killed in the 2021 case, providing a motive for retribution. Following the shooting, which occurred after the group stepped out of a car where they had been talking, police launched a swift manhunt. Police furhter confirmed the arrest of the main shooter, Kamal Goswami, and an accomplice named Monu, both residents of Wazirpur. (ANI)

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