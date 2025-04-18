Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has terminated Professor Swaran Singh after its Internal Complaints Committee found him guilty of sexual harassment.

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday terminated a professor following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment.

The decision against Professor Swaran Singh was taken by an Executive Council, the highest decision-making body, of the university on Wednesday based on the recommendation of the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

The ICC found him guilty of misconduct after a complaint was filed by a Japanese embassy official.

The matter was escalated through diplomatic channels, first reaching the Indian Embassy and later being referred to the Ministry of External Affairs and JNU.

This marks the fourth disciplinary action by JNU in the past six months related to charges of sexual harassment and misconduct.

In earlier cases, disciplinary action included: Ram Mishra (Physical Sciences), Santosh Kumar Shukla (Sanskrit Centre), and Venu Puvvadi (Centre for Historical Studies), with penalties ranging from withholding of increments to internal action.

"These decisions reflect the administration's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and sexual offences. For the first time, students have been given representation in the ICC, an important step toward preserving JNU's democratic culture," a university official told ANI.

The Council further resolved that student representatives will now be elected to the ICC.

Prof Swaran Singh was part of the Centre for International Politics, Organisation and Disarmament (CIPOD).

According to sources, Singh had previously resigned from his role as associate professor atJNU terminates professor over sexual harassment charges JNU following similar allegations. It is learnt that he later rejoined the university as a professor.