Illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Myanmar alter Delhi's economy, demographics: JNU report

A JNU report highlights the socio-political and economic impact of illegal immigration in Delhi-NCR, citing demographic shifts, resource strain, and rising crime. It criticizes political patronage, border control issues, and policy gaps. BJP accuses AAP of facilitating voter registration for migrants, while AAP blames BJP ministers.

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, a report by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on illegal immigrants in Delhi has revealed that migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar has significantly altered the socio-political and economic fabric of Delhi-NCR. The report states that this influx has led to a "notable increase of Muslim population" in the region.

The 114-page report, titled *Illegal Immigrants to Delhi: Analysing Socio-economic and Political Consequences*, elaborates on how the arrival of illegal settlers has transformed the city's demographics, disrupted its economy, strained resources, and strengthened criminal networks. It highlights the role of political patronage in facilitating illegal immigration, including voter registration, raising concerns about electoral manipulation and democratic integrity.

According to the report, the overcrowded and unsanitary living conditions in migrant settlements have contributed to public health crises by increasing the spread of infectious diseases. It also notes that undocumented migrants face exclusion from official relief efforts during emergencies, complicating disaster response and crisis management.

The study asserts that the porous India-Bangladesh border remains a major challenge in managing illegal immigration, as inadequate border control enables the continuous influx of migrants. Additionally, the lack of a comprehensive immigration policy in India has made it difficult to address the root causes of illegal migration and implement effective solutions.

The report mentions that migrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar often face discrimination and hostility from local populations, escalating social tensions in Delhi. It also points out that illegal immigration has geopolitical implications, affecting India’s relations with neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Myanmar, and calls for collaborative efforts to address cross-border migration issues.

The increasing population density due to migration has strained Delhi’s public transportation systems and contributed to environmental issues, particularly unregulated waste disposal, which poses pollution and public health hazards. The report also links illegal immigration to the expansion of criminal networks, as vulnerable migrants are often exploited for activities such as smuggling and trafficking.

Efforts to deport illegal immigrants, the report states, are often delayed due to bureaucratic challenges, lack of cooperation from migrants’ home countries, and policies of the Delhi National Capital Territory. Furthermore, the absence of reliable data on migration trends and migrant populations in Delhi hampers effective policymaking and resource allocation, emphasizing the need for better data collection and analysis.

Commenting on the report, BJP MP Sambit Patra accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of playing a crucial role in facilitating illegal immigration. He stated that the report highlights a demographic shift due to illegal migration from Bangladesh and Myanmar and underscores the political patronage involved in enabling this influx. Patra alleged that political parties like AAP have been instrumental in assisting migrants with fake voter registrations.

In response, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar had earlier questioned Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the issue of Rohingya immigrants in India. She held them accountable for the settlement of Rohingyas in the country, asserting that if they are present anywhere in India, the responsibility lies with Shah, while Puri is to be blamed for their presence in Delhi.

