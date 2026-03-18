A fire at a pesticide factory in Indore's Palda Industrial Area led to the hospitalisation of 12 labourers who suffered breathing issues from harmful gases. All workers are reported to be in stable condition after receiving treatment.

Officials Detail Incident and Response Upon receiving the information about the incident, the fire tenders rushed to the scene and began operations to extinguish the blaze. Meanwhile, Bhanwarkuwa ACP Vijay Chaudhary and SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar also reached the site to take stock of the situation. ACP Chaudhary told ANI, "A factory manufacturing pest control products such as rodenticides and insecticides is situated in Palda Industrial area. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that welding work was underway during which the fire incident occurred, and the raw material caught fire rapidly, causing the release of some gases, leading to respiratory difficulties for labourers here. All affected workers were admitted to a nearby Hospital." Workers Stable After Hospitalisation The officer said that he enquired about their health from the doctors, and all of them were reported to be in stable condition with no critical cases. "I have visited the hospital and talked to the doctors about their health. None of the workers is serious, though they have problems with respiration. They have put on oxygen and are undergoing treatment," he said.On the other hand, SDM Dhangar said all the affected people were admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. All of them are stable and safe. "An incident of fire due to a short circuit came to light at a pest control manufacturing unit, resulting in workers who were present at the site suffering problems in respiration and all of them were admitted to the hospital. The oxygen level of all the victims is normal and reported to be in stable condition with no critical cases. Around 12 workers underwent a checkup, and currently, all of them are completely normal," SDM told ANI.The factory owner has been called, and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A fire broke out at a pesticide manufacturing factory in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, leading to hospitalisation of around 12 labourers suffering from breathing difficulties, an official said. The factory is located in Palda Industrial Area under the Bhanwarkuan police station limits in the district. The incident occurred at around 12 noon on Wednesday, and it caused the release of harmful gases, leading to respiratory difficulties for labourers working there. The workers were admitted to the ICU ward of a private hospital.Upon receiving the information about the incident, the fire tenders rushed to the scene and began operations to extinguish the blaze. Meanwhile, Bhanwarkuwa ACP Vijay Chaudhary and SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar also reached the site to take stock of the situation. ACP Chaudhary told ANI, "A factory manufacturing pest control products such as rodenticides and insecticides is situated in Palda Industrial area. In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that welding work was underway during which the fire incident occurred, and the raw material caught fire rapidly, causing the release of some gases, leading to respiratory difficulties for labourers here. All affected workers were admitted to a nearby Hospital."The officer said that he enquired about their health from the doctors, and all of them were reported to be in stable condition with no critical cases. "I have visited the hospital and talked to the doctors about their health. None of the workers is serious, though they have problems with respiration. They have put on oxygen and are undergoing treatment," he said.On the other hand, SDM Dhangar said all the affected people were admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment. All of them are stable and safe. "An incident of fire due to a short circuit came to light at a pest control manufacturing unit, resulting in workers who were present at the site suffering problems in respiration and all of them were admitted to the hospital. The oxygen level of all the victims is normal and reported to be in stable condition with no critical cases. Around 12 workers underwent a checkup, and currently, all of them are completely normal," SDM told ANI.The factory owner has been called, and further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source