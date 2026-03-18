A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student inside a private flat during birthday celebration in Gurugram.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old college student inside a private flat during birthday celebration in Gurugram. The accused, identified as Divyam, a resident of Delhi, was produced before a city court and remanded to judicial custody on Monday.

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According to police, the survivor, a student of Delhi University and originally from West Bengal, had attended a birthday party at a friend’s apartment in Sector 33 on Saturday night, where alcohol was being consumed. Police revealed that the accused had joined the gathering through a mutual friend.

Police said the accused, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, began molesting the young woman before forcibly taking her to a secluded part of the flat, where he sexually assaulted her, exploiting her intoxicated state.

Despite her resistance, the accused allegedly overpowered her. The survivor managed to raise an alarm, alerting her friend, following which the accused fled the spot.

The next day, the survivor approached the police, leading to the registration of a case at Sadar Police Station under Section 64(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A medical examination was conducted, and her statement was recorded before a judicial magistrate.

"The accused who lives in Rohini has been arrested. He had come to the party at the invitation of a friend. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused committed the crime under the influence of alcohol. He was sent into judicial custody and further probe is underway", said a senior police officer.

Police confirmed that further investigation is ongoing.