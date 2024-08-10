Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    JNU students hold candlelight march in solidarity with Hindus in Bangladesh amid recent attack (WATCH)

    In a poignant display of solidarity, students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, organized a candlelight march on Friday night to support Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, who have faced recent attacks.

    In a poignant display of solidarity, students from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, organized a candlelight march on Friday night to support Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, who have faced recent attacks. The march was a response to reports of violence targeting Hindu communities, temples, and businesses in Bangladesh.

    The demonstration was prompted by a series of violent incidents that have unfolded in Bangladesh since Monday, following the resignation and flight of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India. The political upheaval, sparked by protests over a controversial job quota system, has led to widespread vandalism and persecution of Hindus and other minority groups.

    The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has voiced grave concerns over the situation. "Alarmed by the horrible incidents of non-stop attacks and persecution of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, Vishva Hindu Parishad president Alok Kumar and secretary general Bajrang Bagra called on the Home Minister of Bharat Amit Shah today and requested him for immediate indispensable action for the safety and security of the beleaguered communities in our neighbouring country," the VHP said in a statement.

    On Friday, VHP leaders, including President Alok Kumar and Secretary General Bajrang Bagda, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. During the meeting, they urged the Home Minister to take immediate and necessary action to ensure the safety of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

    The VHP highlighted the severe distress caused by the attacks, which have included murders, arson, and the desecration of places of worship. They called for the Indian government to address these issues with urgency and sensitivity.

    "The home minister informed about the action taken by the government in this direction and said the government is taking necessary action in this matter with full sensitivity and seriousness," the VHP secretary general said.

    "The home minister hoped that as the head of the interim government has not denied the incidents of persecution of Hindu minorities (in Bangladesh), he will take appropriate measures to bring the situation under control," he added.

    Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was sworn in as the head of Bangladesh's interim government on Thursday, succeeding Sheikh Hasina.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed concerns about the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh in his congratulatory message to Yunus. Meanwhile, the Indian government has assured that measures are in place to protect all Indians, including students, in Bangladesh, according to Bagda.

    Bagda noted that comprehensive steps have been taken to ensure the safety of Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, and Christian minorities, as well as their places of worship, through established contact with local officials.

    Additionally, the VHP has announced the creation of an emergency helpline, with the contact number to be provided soon.

