Heavy rains in J&K's Rajouri district caused floods, killing one and leaving another missing. In Poonch, a house collapse injured a family. A weather advisory is in effect until July 25, and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra is suspended.

One Dead, Family Injured as Rains Lash J&K

One person has died, and one is reportedly missing due to heavy rainfall across Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, which triggered a flood-like situation with water inundating several low-lying areas, causing disruption to normal life and raising concerns among residents, officials said. Rajouri Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhishek Sharma said, "So far, one death has been confirmed, and one person, a PHC employee from Thanamandi, is reported missing."

Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch has also been witnessing relentless rainfall since Saturday. The heavy rainfall led to a house collapse, injuring the entire family. While the husband and wife sustained severe injuries, children were also hurt, officials said. The injured were taken to the district hospital.

Officials Issue Warnings, Weather Advisory

Superintendent of District Hospital (Poonch), Mohd Shafiq, said, "It has been raining continuously since yesterday. Heavy rainfall overnight caused a house to collapse, injuring the entire family residing there; the husband and wife sustained severe injuries, and their children were also hurt. This morning, our police team transported them via ambulance to the district hospital."

He further flagged the danger of landslides, flooding, and accidents due to blocked roads. He said that the government has issued a weather advisory till July 25, instructing people to avoid unnecessary travel. "Due to continuous rains, there is a risk of flooding and landslides; venturing out--whether on foot or by vehicle--could lead to accidents or getting stranded on blocked roads, potentially resulting in loss of life. We have received a weather advisory from the government valid until July 25, which includes clear instructions to stay at home. People must avoid unnecessary travel or movement, as the rains are causing frequent landslides, road closures, and flash floods," he said.

Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended, Control Room Set Up

Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Administration Katra constituted a Control Room for Monsoon Disaster Management to ensure prompt response and effective coordination. As per an order issued by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Katra, Piyush Dhotra (JKAS), the Control Room will function under the overall supervision of Tehsildar Katra, Jatinder Singh, in close coordination with police, PWD, health, power, Jal Shakti, municipal authorities and other concerned departments.

The Control Room will maintain a round-the-clock watch over the monsoon situation, receive and record reports regarding heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, damage to property and disruption of roads, electricity and drinking water supply. It will also ensure timely communication of situation reports to higher authorities for necessary action.

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has also been temporarily suspended due to prevailing adverse weather conditions in Katra and the Trikuta Hills. The pilgrimage was temporarily halted as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees amid inclement weather. Pilgrims have been advised to remain updated through official channels regarding the resumption of the Yatra. The pilgrimage is expected to resume once weather conditions improve and the route is considered safe for movement. (ANI)