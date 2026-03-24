Hundreds from the Shia community in J&K's Ramban and Budgam districts held mass donation drives, collecting cash, gold, utensils, and livestock to provide financial and material aid to the people of conflict-hit Iran, expressing solidarity.

Hundreds of people from the Shia community gathered at the Imambara in Chanderkot on Tuesday to provide financial and material aid to those affected by the ongoing conflict in Iran. The mass donation drive saw locals contributing everything from household utensils to precious jewellery to support the distressed population across the border.

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The Shias of the Chanderkot area in Ramban district en masse gave different types of donations for the hapless people of war-hit Iran. People from the Shia community donated money, utensils, gold and silver, and children donated their piggy banks. Women donated her gold and silver ornaments. They even took off the bangles and earrings from their children and donated them for the sake of the people of war-ravaged Iran. A man also donated his sheep.

Bushra Shakir, while speaking to ANI, said, "I have come here to donate money in support of Iran, alongside many others who have gathered for the same cause. Everyone should support Iran. We have high hopes for the new leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and believe Iran will be victorious this time. We will celebrate Eid when Iran wins. I am here today with my 'Gullak' (money-box) to make my donation."

Solidarity from Budgam

Similarly, locals in Budgam have donated gold, silver, and cash to support Iran in the wake of the Gulf War crisis, showing their solidarity with the country.

Speaking to ANI, Mohsin Ali from Budgam said a stall has been set up at Masjid Imam Zaman with the sincere purpose of collecting donations. "At Masjid Imam Zaman, we have set up a stall with the sincere purpose of collecting donations. Our mothers and sisters are contributing jewellery, copper, and cash so that we can support Iran in its current situation," Mohsin Ali said.

He said that since they cannot go to Iran to support, they can at least provide financial aid to support Iran and to serve humanity. "Since it is not currently within our power to physically go there to suppot, we are in a position where we can at least provide financial assistance. We have gathered here for this financial aid to support Iran and to serve humanity," he said.

'Helping the oppressed'

He further added that Iran has stood up against the oppressor, and by supporting Iran's cause, we are helping the oppressed and raising our voices against the oppressor. "Iran has essentially stood up against the oppressor and in support of the oppressed. By supporting Iran's cause, we are helping the oppressed and raising our voices against the oppressor. Since we cannot be there on the battlefield ourselves, we have chosen to provide financial support so they can defend their system and fight against the enemy," he added.