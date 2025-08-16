LG Manoj Sinha assessed the rescue and relief efforts in Kishtwar's Chashoti area, promising home reconstruction for those affected by flash floods. CM Omar Abdullah also announced ex-gratia relief for victims and financial aid for structures.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday took stock of the rescue and relief operations in the flash-flood-affected Chashoti area of Kishtwar and directed officials to ensure immediate and uninterrupted essential supplies to those affected. The Lieutenant Governor further stated that he will ensure the reconstruction of the homes of people who were damaged due to flash floods.

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those severely injured in the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Kishtwar.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government will also provide financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to the people who suffered minor injuries. The government will provide Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged structures, Rs 50,000 for severely damaged structures and Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures from the CM's Relief Fund. The announcement came after CM Omar Abdullah visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar today and met affected families.

In a post on X, JK CMO said, "Chief Minister visited the cloudburst-affected areas of Kishtwar today and met affected families. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and damage and said the Government stands firmly with the people in this hour of grief. As a mark of solidarity and immediate succour, the Chief Minister announced ex-gratia relief from the CM's Relief Fund: Rs 2 lakh for each deceased. Rs 1 lakh for severely injured, Rs 50,000 for minor injuries. Rs 1 lakh for fully damaged structures. Rs 50,000 for severely damaged structures. Rs 25,000 for partially damaged structures. Instructions were also issued for the immediate restoration of the affected infrastructure in the area."

The cloudburst, which occurred along the Machail Mata Yatra route, triggered flash floods and widespread destruction on Thursday, killing at least 60 people.