A massive cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district killed over 60 and injured more than 100. Rescue teams, with help from locals, are racing to save hundreds feared trapped as relief efforts continue.

A massive cloudburst struck Chashoti village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district on Thursday afternoon, killing at least 60 people and injuring over 100, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed. Rescue teams are still searching for people trapped under the debris. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah reportedly said that more than 500 people could still be trapped. Some officials fear the number could be over 1,000.

CM expresses condolences on Independence Day

During his first Independence Day speech as Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah began by expressing condolences to the victims' families. He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and assured all possible help from the government. He also said it was important to find out if there were any lapses in preparedness as weather warnings were already known.

Earlier, he Abdullah said he'll be leaving for Kishtwar later this afternoon & will be going to the scene of the cloud burst tragedy early tomorrow morning to see, first hand, the extent of the damage. I will review the rescue operation & assess what further help is required.

Local community joins rescue work

Police, local residents and volunteers are working together to provide urgent relief, shelter and medical help to survivors. A makeshift bridge was built to connect the cut-off areas and speed up rescue efforts. Several survivors shared their harrowing experiences. Putul, who was injured, said, “The entire mountain collapsed… I can’t find many of my family members. I am still trying to locate them.”

Rakesh Sharma, another victim, said he was buried under debris while trying to save his child. "We were saved because a large piece of wood fell on us," he recalled, adding that 60-70 people might still be buried. He thanked locals for providing clothes and food.

PM Modi speaks to CM Abdullah

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday about the disaster and ongoing rescue operations. PM Modi shared on X that authorities are working to assist all those affected. Omar Abdullah later thanked PM Modi for the Union Government's support and assistance.

PM Modi's Independence Day message

During his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, PM Modi expressed solidarity with those affected by recent natural disasters, including landslides and cloudbursts. "Nature is testing us… Our sympathies are with the affected people," he said.

Helpline numbers

Families of missing persons have been asked to contact:

District Control Room -- 01995-259555, 9484217492

PCR Kishtwar -- 9906154100, 9103454100, 01995-259193, 100.

