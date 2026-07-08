A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in a joint operation by SOG Shopian, Army's RR, and CRPF in J&K's Shopian. Police confirmed the neutralisation and recovery of arms. The operation is part of sustained counter-terror efforts in the region.

Lashkar Terrorist Killed in Shopian

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Shopian, the Army's Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Wednesday. The identity of the deceased is being verified, police sources said, adding that some arms and ammunition were also observed near the body from a distance.

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In a post on X, J&K Police said, "You Can Run, But You Can't Hide! One Lashkar terrorist was neutralised by SOG Shopian in a joint operation, along with RR and CRPF."

According to police sources, a few gunshots were heard during the operation, which were responded to by the security forces. Following the exchange of fire, a body was recovered near the encounter site in the Chanapora area of Shopian.

Further details are awaited. Security forces have maintained a strong presence in the area as search operations continue.

Sustained Counter-Terror Efforts

The operations come amid sustained counter-terror efforts by security forces across Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier security forces in Rajouri District undertook 'Operation Sheruwali' staging an extensive search operation in the forested areas of Dorimal in the Gambhir Mughlan area of the Manjakote sector. The operation was aimed at tracking down terrorists believed to be hiding in the dense forest terrain.

Security forces have continued search and surveillance operations with the support of advanced equipment and coordinated ground operations.

'Operation Sheruwali', launched in late May, is a large-scale counter-terrorism combing mission in the dense forest belts of the Dorimal-Gambhir Mughlan sector. The multi-agency operation seeks to locate and neutralise armed infiltrators believed to be holed up in the region's rugged mountainous terrain.

(ANI)