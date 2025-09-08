An encounter broke out in the Guddar forest of Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday

<br>In a tweet on X, Kashmir zonal police said the encounter started based on a specific intelligence. "Jammu and Kashmir police has stated encounter in Based on specific intelligence, #encounter has started in Guddar forest of #Kulgam. SOG of J&K Police, Army and CRPF on job. Further details to follow @JmuKmrPolice", the tweet said.</p><p>The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened firing at the security forces' positions, officials said.</p><p>Further details about the operation are awaited.