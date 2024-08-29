Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri; 2 terrorists likely trapped

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district launched a cordon and search operation in the Khwas area following reports of suspicious movement. This led to an encounter with two to three terrorists on Thursday (Aug 29).

Jammu: An encounter erupted in the Khwas area of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, early Thursday morning, according to sources. Intense gunfire is underway as security forces engage with two to three terrorists cornered in the Lathi area of Khwas.

The encounter began when security forces ambushed the terrorists based on their movements. The exchange of fire continues as the situation unfolds.

Late Wednesday night, security forces launched a pre-dawn cordon and search operation following reports of suspicious activity, which led to the ongoing gunfire. Sources indicate that two trapped terrorists are likely injured in the exchange of fire.

Officials reported that security forces and police launched a cordon and search operation in the Lathi-Dardiya area of Khawas tehsil after detecting suspicious movement. To illuminate the area, security forces also fired several tracer rounds, according to officials.

Further details are awaited...

