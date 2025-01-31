Two terrorists killed in encounter along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector

Two terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector after security forces detected terrorist movement along the Line of Control, recovering weapons during the operation.

Poonch: Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector, the Indian Army reported. The encounter began on Thursday night after security forces detected terrorist movement along the Line of Control (LoC) in the area.

Alert troops swiftly responded, engaging the infiltrating terrorists in an intense and heavy firefight. The operation continued throughout the night, resulting in the neutralization of two terrorists. The army has also recovered a number of weapons and a war-like store from the area.

The Indian Army's White Knight Corps had earlier reported that security forces exchanged fire with terrorists after detecting their movement along the LoC in Poonch. The operation is still underway, and further information is awaited.

