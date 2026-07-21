Union Minister Jitendra Singh has claimed that Rahul Gandhi backtracked during the protest near the PM's residence. He said that after the government agreed to a Parliament debate on the NEET issue, Rahul suddenly demanded the Education Minister's resignation.

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh, who was sent to negotiate with Congress protestors near the Prime Minister's residence, has hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The minister accused Rahul of behaviour that goes against democratic principles.

In a series of posts on X, Singh explained that the government had assigned him and the Union Home Secretary to hold talks with the protestors. He claimed that Rahul Gandhi did a complete U-turn during these discussions. According to Singh, Rahul first said he would call off the protest if the government agreed to a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament. Singh said he spoke with senior government officials and confirmed that this demand was accepted. However, when he informed Rahul of the government's agreement, the Congress leader suddenly changed his stance.

"He then put forward a new demand for the resignation of the Union Education Minister," Singh stated. "It is unfortunate and undemocratic for a senior leader and the Leader of the Opposition to go back on his word like this," the minister criticised.

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'PM's residence is not a protest venue'

The minister also raised objections to the choice of protest location. He said he reminded Rahul that the PM's residence was not a suitable place for a protest that causes inconvenience to the public. To this, Rahul reportedly replied, "That is my decision."

Jitendra Singh added that the government is fully prepared for a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament, but the Congress has not even submitted a formal notice for it as per the rules.

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Rahul dragged away, Priyanka also arrested

The Congress protest in front of the Prime Minister's official residence saw some extraordinary scenes. Rahul Gandhi, who was leading the protest, was physically lifted and dragged away by the Delhi Police before being arrested. Priyanka Gandhi was also arrested with the use of force.

The national capital witnessed high drama during the protest over the NEET controversy. Several MPs, including K.C. Venugopal, were also dragged and taken into custody. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was also arrested.